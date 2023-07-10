UK Firm Nominates Ibom Power MD For FIN Award

A UK-based firm, Foreign Investors Net work(FIN) has nominated the managing director/CEO of Ibom Power Company Limited, Engr. Meyen Etukudo for its FIN Award of Excellence 2023.

FIN is a key driver of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for Africa and other developing economies.

According to the UK- based company, the award will be given to Engr. Etukudo in London during the FIN Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition holding on the 18th and 19th of July 2023. The MD is also a special guest of honour and speaker at the Conference themed ‘Enabling LNG Energy in Transition.’

The nomination was communicated to Engr. Etukudo in a letter signed by the president of the FIN Group, Dr. Alex Itkin and the chief Operating officer, Dominic Ajayi.

In its letter, the over-20- year-old organisation stated that Engr. Etukudo was nominated for the award of excellence in recognition of his ‘doggedness, dedication and commitment to the service of his country, Nigeria.’