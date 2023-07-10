Ayoba Launches Nigeria Accelerator Programme With Adanian Labs

Ayoba, the innovative all-in-one app Revolutionising communication, entertainment & e-commerce in Africa is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Adanian Labs. The companies have partnered to launch an SME Accelerator program aimed at empowering and accelerating the growth of small businesses in Nigeria. This initiative comes at a crucial time, as Nigerian SMEs play a vital role in driving economic growth and job creation in the country.

The SME Accelerator aims to address the key challenges faced by small businesses, including limited access to capital, technology infrastructure, access to market and mentorship. The program is designed to foster innovation, improve competitiveness, drive growth and create sustainable employment opportunities.

The ayoba-Adanian Labs partnership brings together Ayoba’s comprehensive all-in-one app, which offers a messaging suite, hyperlocal content, gaming, music, and e-commerce, with Adanian Labs’ expertise in technology solutions and ecosystem development. By leveraging these capabilities, the SME Accelerator program will provide Nigerian SMEs with access to vital resources, including digitalisation, mentorship, access to networks, technological support, and mobilisation of partners for funding enabling them to overcome barriers and achieve sustainable growth.

By offering tailored mentorship, access to funding opportunities, and technological resources, the accelerator aims to equip Nigerian SMEs with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.

The program officially launches on Monday 10th July; businesses will have two weeks to apply and the top 20 will be announced. Applications will be through the Adanian Labs website.