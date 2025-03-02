In a significant development for Nigeria’s power sector, the United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility (UKNIAF) has provided crucial support for the public presentation of the Nigeria Integrated Electricity Policy (NIEP).

The landmark event, which took place on Thursday in Abuja was headlined by Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu.

The NIEP represents a collaborative achievement involving numerous stakeholders including power sector professionals and international donor partners such as the African Development Bank (AfDB), World Bank, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Tony Blair Institute (TBI), and UKNIAF.

Organised by the Federal Ministry of Power with support from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) through UKNIAF, the event attracted high-profile attendees including Ministers, members of the Interministerial Power Sector Group, donor partners, and private sector executives, highlighting the broad partnership committed to establishing a sustainable and inclusive electricity sector in Nigeria.

The event also served as the platform for presenting the Nigeria Integrated Resource Plan (NIRP) 2024, described as the first of its kind prepared by the federal government for electricity sector planning.

The NIRP 2024 is designed to optimise the country’s power generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure at the least cost while providing guidance on energy development requirements to sector stakeholders.

Since January 2022, the FCDO through UKNIAF has provided technical support to the Federal Ministry of Power and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in developing the NIRP, ensuring a data-driven approach to addressing Nigeria’s power sector challenges.

“Today marks a turning point in our nation’s energy landscape,” Minister Adelabu stated during his opening address. “The integration of the NIRP with our National Integrated Electricity Policy lays the foundation for transformative investments in generation, transmission, and distribution.

This milestone secures our energy future and creates an enabling legal and regulatory environment that is highly conducive to both local and international private sector participation.”

Power component lead at UKNIAF, Frank Edozie, expressed pride in supporting the initiative, stating that UKNIAF’s involvement “underscores our commitment to Nigeria’s power sector reform and reinforces the country’s promise as a premier destination for sustainable energy investment.”

Key highlights of the NIEP and NIRP include a robust legal and regulatory framework anchored in the reforms of the Electricity Act 2023, a blueprint for sustainable electrification that balances supply-side resources with demand-side efficiency measures, and investment opportunities across the value chain, particularly in renewable energy technologies.

The initiative is expected to help position Nigeria as a leading economy in Sub-Saharan Africa regarding reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy, attracting investment, driving innovation, and improving electricity access for millions of Nigerians.