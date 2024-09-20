Ukraine has prohibited government officials, military personnel, and workers in defense and critical infrastructure from installing popular Telegram messaging app on state-issued devices, citing national security concerns amid the ongoing war with Russia.

The ban was announced Friday by Ukraine’s Security and Defense Council in a statement on Facebook.

Ukraine’s National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre said it issued the ban for the official devices of government employees, military personnel, security and defense workers, and critical infrastructure employees.

During a meeting on Thursday, the Security Service of Ukraine and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Telegram is actively used by Russia for cyberattacks, phishing, spreading malware, establishing user locations, and calibrating missile strikes.

An exception to the ban will be allowed for people who use the app in their official duties.

Ukrainians are however free to use the app on their devices.

Telegram is widely used in Ukraine not only for texting but also for reading news, including updates on Russian air attacks.

It is also the primary way Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, engage with the public and relay war developments.

Zelenskyy is likely to continue using Telegram in his public communications since it is in his official capacity.

Ukraine’s intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, said Russian intelligence services can access the personal messages of app users, including deleted messages, as well as their data, according to the statement.

“I have always advocated and continue to advocate for freedom of speech, but the issue of Telegram is not a matter of freedom of speech; it is a matter of national security,” Budanov said.