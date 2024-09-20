The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has ordered the immediate closure of the Gomboru drug market in Maiduguri after flood overwhelmed the area, contaminating drugs that were subsequently sun-dried and prepared for resale.

NAFDAC, according to a statement, said the closure was part of the agency’s efforts to protect public health.

The agency stressed that the compromised drugs posed significant risks after being washed by floodwaters and then improperly dried for resale.

Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, ordered the immediate closure of the market to conduct a thorough shop-to-shop removal of these compromised drugs.

The directive followed recent flooding in Maiduguri and environs where the Gomboru drug market was submerged and drugs washed being sun-dried for resale.

The flood disaster was reportedly caused by the overflow of the Alau Dam, which had been filled for over a week.