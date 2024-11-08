The Ukrainian Government announced on Friday that it had received 563 bodies of its deceased soldiers from the Russian Government.

The corpses were mainly troops that had died in combat in the eastern Donetsk region in the ongoing war between the two countries.

The exchange of prisoners and bodies of killed military personnel remains one of the few areas of cooperation between Moscow and Kyiv since Russia invaded the country in 2022.

“The bodies of 563 fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned to Ukraine,” the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a statement on social media.

The statement highlighted that 320 of the remains were returned from the Donetsk region and that 89 of the soldiers had been killed near Bakhmut, a town captured by Russia in May last year after a costly battle.

Another 154 of the bodies were returned from morgues inside Russia, the statement added.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine publicly disclosed how many military personnel have been killed during the fight.