An attempt by Burnley to sign super Eagles and Spartak Moscow ace Victor Moses has hit the rocks after EPL said it will not welcome any deal outside transfer window.

The clubs is eager to have the Nigerian in the fold and were hoping to key into FIFA approval for players boxed into a corner by ongoing war in Ukraine to seek other clubs in Europe on short deals.

sports post has been informed that the Clarets have been trying to negotiate a deal to bring the former Chelsea star back to England from Russia, which is in the midst of a conflict with Ukraine.

The 31-year-old joined Spartak Moscow in 2020 on a first loan before the deal became permanent in 2021

But the Premier League club has been informed that they cannot sign Moses for a short term.

As a result, FIFA and UEFA have made a joint decision to allow players from teams in Ukraine and Russia to join other European teams on short-term deals until the end of the season even though the transfer window is closed. .

However, the Premier League has ruled that they will not accept requests for new transfers due to concerns about the sporting integrity of the league.

Italy’s Serie A and Germany’s Bundesliga have also prevented transfers for similar reasons, although Spain’s La Liga allows clubs to sign players from the two leagues.

It means that Moses, who understandably wanted to move to Turf Moor, will remain in limbo until the conflict in Eastern Europe is resolved. Moses who made Super Eagles debut in 2012, was capped 37 times scoring 12 goals.

He announced retirement from international football shortly after the World cup in 2018 in Russia. The ugly scenario means Moses is at the moment is stuck in the Russian capital, isolated from family and friends while the war in Ukraine lasts.