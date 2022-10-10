The Lviv University of Business and Law, Ukraine, has conferred Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) in Public Administration on Lydia Abraham Dauda, a controller of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), for her diligence to duties and humanitarian services.

The award was part of the University’s pursuit in advancing its international collaborative programmes toward encouraging excellence, which involves acknowledging the contributions of respected and distinguished men and women who have made outstanding contributions in academics, politics, business administration, cultural exchange, religion and humanitarian services worldwide.

Presenting the degree in a ceremony held in Abuja, the country representative for the Ukrainian Lviv University of Business and Law, Dr Cliff Ogbede lauded the Niger state born officer, for her contributions to the development and welfare of personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service, having described her as a woman with a heart for service who never rests in her oars in making impacts in the society.

Dr Ogbede explained that the honour was bestowed after she was proven to be prudent in managing the resources of NCoS cooperative and her continued commitment to the welfare of others.

“This is the second award the university is conferring on Nigerians and we usually look at people who have done something or on those who are doing something to improve humanity, that’s the essence of the award and by the time we find somebody after due diligence, we recommend and when the university approves, we confer, so this is not going to be the last, we are also having eyes on so many other people who may be in politics, business, academic, religion and humanitarian services, or those who are doing programs that make humanity to thrive, that is our mission”, he said.

Dr Ogbede also disclosed the University’s willingness to partner with the Nigerian Correctional Service in their move to consolidate in the ongoing reforms at the Service, by providing support through training and research programs.

Lydia who appreciated the University for finding her worthy said the honour will motivate her to do more for humanity.