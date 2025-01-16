British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer arrived in Ukraine on Thursday, reaffirming the UK’s long-term commitment to the country’s security, just days before Donald Trump is sworn in as the United States president.

During his unannounced visit, Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are set to sign a historic “100-Year Partnership” treaty in Kyiv.

The agreement will cover key areas, including defense, science, energy, and trade, with the aim of ensuring Ukraine’s long-term stability.

The UK has been one of Ukraine’s strongest military backers since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, pledging £12.8 billion ($16 billion) in military and civilian aid and training more than 50,000 Ukrainian troops. During this visit, Starmer is expected to announce an additional £40 million ($49 million) for Ukraine’s post-war economic recovery.

While the UK remained a key ally, its role was overshadowed by that of the United States, leaving concerns about the future of American aid under the incoming Trump administration.

Trump expressed skepticism over the cost of U.S. assistance to Ukraine and signaled his desire to bring the war to a swift conclusion, with plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he long admired.

With Trump’s inauguration on January 20, Kyiv’s allies have accelerated their support for Ukraine, aiming to strengthen its position ahead of any potential negotiations to end the war. Zelensky has repeatedly emphasised the need for long-term security assurances to protect Ukraine from further aggression.

Britain says its 100-year pledge was part of that broader security framework. “Putin’s ambition to wrench Ukraine away from its closest partners has been a monumental strategic failure,” Starmer said ahead of his visit. “Instead, we are closer than ever, and this partnership will take that friendship to the next level.”

The agreement will enhance defense cooperation, particularly in maritime security across the Baltic Sea, Black Sea, and the Sea of Azov. It will also strengthen technology partnerships, including advancements in drone warfare, which has become crucial in the ongoing conflict.

Additionally, the treaty includes measures to track stolen Ukrainian grain exported by Russia from occupied territories.

“This is not just about the here and now, it is also about an investment in our two countries for the next century, bringing together technology development, scientific advances, and cultural exchanges, and harnessing the phenomenal innovation shown by Ukraine in recent years for generations to come,” Starmer added.

During their discussions, Starmer and Zelensky are also expected to address a proposal by French President Emmanuel Macron, which suggests deploying French and other Western troops to Ukraine to oversee a potential ceasefire.

Zelensky stated that any such proposal should be accompanied by a clear timeline for Ukraine’s NATO membership. While the alliance assured Ukraine that it will join in the future, the accession process remains on hold until the war ends. Trump previously expressed sympathy for Putin’s stance that Ukraine should remain outside NATO.

As the war nears its three-year mark, both Russia and Ukraine were intensifying military operations to gain leverage ahead of any negotiations. Ukraine launched a second offensive in Russia’s Kursk region while increasing drone and missile attacks on Russian weapons depots and fuel sites.

Meanwhile, Russian forces continued to advance along the 1,000-kilometer front line in eastern Ukraine, sustaining heavy casualties.

Moscow also escalated missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, attempting to deprive civilians of electricity and heating in the harsh winter conditions.

A major Russian ballistic and cruise missile attack on Wednesday forced authorities to shut down parts of the power grid in several regions.