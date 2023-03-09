Ebonyi State governor David Umahi yesterday approved the naming of Ebonyi State Central Park, Abakaliki after the slain traditional ruler of Umuezekoha community, Eze Christopher Igboke Ewa to immortalise him.

Governor Umahi stated this during a town hall meeting with Izzi Clan, held at the State Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki.

Umahi while commending the mammoth crowd of Izzi people that attended the meeting, said the town hall meeting with all clans and local government areas of the state, ahead of the upcoming governorship and State Assembly elections, became necessary to remind the people of the need to vote for Chief Francis Nwifuru as governor for equity, justice and fairness in the governance of the state.

The governor noted that his administration has brought peace and unity devoid of kindred dichotomy to Izzi them clan and charged to maintain the peace and work in unity for the victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship and State Assembly elections.

He said the naming of Ebonyi Central Park after the slain traditional ruler of Umuezekoha, Eze Christopher Igboke Ewa, became necessary to immortalise him for standing for equity in governance of the state.

Governor Umahi while raining curses on the killers of the traditional ruler, announced that the entire state would set aside a day to mourn him after the general election.

On-behalf of the council chairmen of Izzi Clan, the chairman of Abakaliki local government area, Chief Ebere Nwogba, thanked Governor Umahi for standing on his promise of handing over to Izzi man and assured of their total support for APC at the polls.

An elder in the clan, Chief Chris Nwankwo, and the chairman, Council of Izzi Traditional Rulers and traditional ruler of Amagu Autonomous Community, Eze Fidelis Nwonumara, congratulated Governor Umahi on his victory at the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections.

In their remarks, Professor Emmanuel Echiegu and Chief Goddy Ogbaga, appealed to the entire Izzi people to eschew violence during the elections and work hard for the victory of APC at the polls.