Less than 72 hours after the sack of the 64 development centre coordinators, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has reappointed 30 of them as his special assistants.

Umahi had on Monday in a statement signed by the secretary to the state government (SSG) and coordinating commissioner, Barr. Kenneth Ugbala announced the sack of the coordinators and mandated them to handover all government properties in their possession to the SSG.

Swearing in the coordinators, Governor Umahi said the essence of the appointment is to assist the transition committee in completing its assignment adding that he will assign them to different projects to assist in ensuring that the projects are completed.

Umahi, who is the chairman of the South East Governors Forum, said his administration would ensure the payment of severance allowance to the coordinators and the state executive council members.

The governor assigned the newly appointed special assistants to the Ebonyi Airport, the Ring Road project, the Iyere Bridge and all other government projects in the state and urged them to take their job seriously to enable them to improve their skills.

While addressing journalists at the State Executive Council (SEC) Chambers New Government House he said in the next few days, the test flight will be conducted at the Ebonyi Airport.

Umahi said he had invited President Muhammadu Buhari for the commissioning of the airport, adding that the airport remains one of the legacy projects in the state.

He said that the state government will also name the most complex bridge at Edda after President Goodluck Jonathan, adding that President Buhari will also commission the Iyere Bridge in Afikpo South local government area.