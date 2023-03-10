Ebonyi State governor David Umahi has vowed to recover unexecuted road contract money paid to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker and member representing Ikwo North State constituency in the Ebonyi House of Assembly, Hon Humphrey Nwuruku.

Umahi made the declaration yesterday at Onuebonyi Echara, headquarters of Ikwo local government area, during a town hall meeting with stakeholders of Ikwo clan.

The meeting was held to drum support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, and other candidates of the party in the forthcoming governorship and State Assembly elections.

Umahi, who is the chairman South East Governors Forum maintained that Nwuruku, who is also seeking return to the state assembly, under the platform of the PDP, diverted the money released to him by the state government for a road drainage contract in his area which he never executed properly.

The governor, who urged Ikwo people not to vote for such a character, insisted that Nwuruku must be held to refund the money to government coffers.

“I want to assure you that I will complete the ring road before I leave office, and Ikwo people have a solid road in it. The construction of your road, Enyibichiri – Nwida road has been stalled by Humphrey Nwuruku.

“You people should not vote for him. I gave him the drainage contract on that road, and he ate the money. I examined what he did on the road, and I insisted he must refund that money, and he must refund it,” he said.

Governor Umahi urged the people of Ikwo clan to vote for Nwifuru and other candidates of APC during the elections, admonishing that it pays better to align with the party at the centre.

“Do not be afraid. I will be looking into your affairs from Abuja. I assure you, there will be no affliction under Nwifuru as Governor.”

Welcoming the governor to the meeting, Barr Sunday Nwankwo, executive chairman, Ikwo local government area, congratulated him for winning the Ebonyi South Senatorial election, and wished him the position of the Senate president at the red Chamber.