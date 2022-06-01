The international Association of World Peace Advocates IAWPA yesterday, appointed Her Royal Highness, Amb. Queen Mother, Temitope Ajayi aka Mama diaspora as Head of Delegation to lead all Female Eminent Peace Ambassadors in Nigeria to participate in the forthcoming 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference UNFCCC-COP27 holding in Egypt November 2022.

The International Spokesman of the association Amb. Emmanuel Nkweke dropped the hint after an online conversation with Country Director of the association in Egypt Amb.

Emmanuel Nkweke said that the association has found Temitope Ajayi worthy to lead the delegation hence her involvement with the International Community in diaspora has always yielded peaceful result and that her participation will ginger most Africa women especially Nigerian to participate at the conference.

The Spokesman said that the official Letter of Confidence for her leadership position will be handed over to her on 7th June 2022 adding that Eminent Peace Ambassadors in Nigeria will soon commence their VISAs arrangements to attend the conference.

Earlier a climate expert in the association Amb. Richard Okere said the conference will serve as an avenue to address various issues relating to climate change, pollutions and environmental mishaps in Nigeria pointing out that with the Queen Mother Temitope by aka mama diaspora, the conference participants and the event organizers will certainly record a huge success.