The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited said, it will deepen its collaboration with Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) for the development of the Nigerian capital market.

The chief executive officer of NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, stated this at the Digital Closing Gong Ceremony of ICAN on the NGX in Lagos, yesterday as part of the engagement activities to mark the completion of Mrs. Comfort Olu Eyitayo’s tenure as the 57th president of ICAN.

Popoola stated further that, “since its establishment in 1960, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria has been producing world-class Chartered Accountants, as well as regulating, and continuously enhancing their ethical standards and technical competences in the public interest.

“The institute is committed to equipping individuals and its members with knowledge and skillset through seminars on economic, tax and other accounting-related issues as part of its proactive efforts to create awareness and raise compliance levels of economic agents to universally accepted standards and statutory regulations.”

NGX CEO pointed out that, “as you may be aware, we have recently completed a restructuring from the Nigerian Stock Exchange to Nigerian Exchange Group, and our restructuring has positioned NGX to intensify key initiatives such as; our government advocacy efforts for listed companies such as Tax Incentives among others.

“Increase Retail Investor participation in the capital market aimed at building a market for the future and addressing the issue of financial inclusion in the Nigerian capital market; capacity building of market stakeholders through our X-Academy; technology advancement and digital innovation for the capital market; and collaboration with key stakeholders including ICAN to develop and push for disruptive, out of the box ideas that will dimension the next curve for the capital market.”

On her part, Eyitayo said: “I am delighted to be honoured today with the once in a life time opportunity to execute the Closing Gong Ceremony at the Exchange. It is indeed very symbolic as this event coincides with my last day in office as the 57th president of the Institute. On behalf of over 57 thousand members of our great Institute, I appreciate this landmark gesture of the Exchange. I wish you more resounding success in years to come.”