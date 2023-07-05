UN Urged To Stop Israeli Aggression Against Palestinians

The Palestinian government has urged the United Nations to stop the lingering Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people by implementing international law to secure the lives of the people.

The Palestinian Ambassador to Nigeria, Abdallah Abu Shawesh, made this call in a statement yesterday stressing that the Israeli Occupation Forces had launched a wide and extensive brutal aggression in Jenin refugee camp in the early hours of Monday.

The envoy said the international community should uphold and stand firm for the implementation of international law, UN resolutions, Human Right Declaration, and the Geneva Convention and compelled the Israeli Defence force to stop perpetrating killings and destruction of the homes of the Palestinians.

According to the Ambassador, the military attacks started with air strikes on many homes and other civilian properties in the densely populated Palestine refugee camp by a fully armed ground force that stormed the refugee camp.

The statement reads: “This aggression led to the loss of ten Palestinian souls, other tens wounded and heavy damage to properties and infrastructure.