Undergraduate Jailed 14 Years For Robbery

Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square has convicted and sentenced an undergraduate, Temitope Olowo, to 14 years imprisonment for robbery.

Justice Adesanya handed down the verdict after the convict pleaded guilty to a one-count amended charge of attempted robbery following a plea bargain arrangement he entered into with the prosecution.

Olowo was first arraigned on November 9, 2018, on a three-count charge of arm robbery, which carried a life jail term but because of the plea agreement, the charge was amended to robbery.

He had initially pleaded not guilty when he was first arraigned and trial has commenced, and the prosecution counsel.

The prosecution team led by Olayemi Shofolu had called two witnesses to prove the state’s case against the convict.

When the case came up for hearing, the prosecution counsel notified the court about the amended charge.