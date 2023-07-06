Anyim, Metuh Visit Tinubu, Foresee Better Nigeria

The appearance of former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) Senator Anyim Pius Anyim and erstwhile national publicity secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, at the presidential Villa, Abuja, has fuelled speculations of their possible defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two opposition leaders yesterday met with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

It was not clear if they were invited by the president who is currently consulting with prominent Nigerians.

Anyim served as SGF under former President Goodluck Jonathan. He walked into the Villa in the company of Metuh.

They told journalists after the meeting that they were impressed with the first steps of the president, saying there is hope for the country.

Anyim said though there were other heart-to-heart discussions, the visit was primarily to encourage and congratulate Tinubu on his inauguration and the successes he has achieved.