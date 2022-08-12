The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has applauded the federal government for its efforts in promoting climate resilience agriculture for food security.

UNDP deputy resident coordinator, Mr Lealem Dinku gave the commendation yesterday in Abuja during thr close-out ceremony of resilient food security programme of the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

GEF which is a 5-year project was implemented in seven states of Adamawa, Gombe, Nasarawa, Benue, Jigawa, Kano and Katsina.

Dinku said the project had laid the foundations for climate change response in the country through the development of national food security policy and institutional structures.

He added that with sustainability, recurring food security situations would be addressed in a transformative manner for capacity of women, communities, institutions in the country.

He said, “Under this project, great results have been achieved so-far in tackling food insecurity in Nigeria. More than 90,000 direct jobs and 800,000 indirect jobs has been created through various livelihood and income generating activities.

Moreover, more than 50,000 women have been empowered through the project’s climate-smart agriculture and livelihood interventions with both on-farm and off-farm income generating activities and through the land restoration efforts, over 100 hectares of degraded and soil erosion land has been restored”.

GEF national project coordinator, Mr Mohammed Tukur, said the programme had proven to be very effective in boosting the adaptability of small-holder farmers in managing climate changes.

He said the project had lifted many people out of poverty and ensured food security, linking successes to lessons from the Integrated Approach Pilot (IAP).