2023 Polls: Publisher Cries Out Over Threats To Life, Writes Police

The founder, publisher and editor-in-chief of TheNigeriaLawyer, an online legal and general interest news platform, Chioma Unin, has cried out over alleged threats to her life and person from faceless and anonymous persons.

According to her, the faceless persons had expressed displeasure over some of TheNigeriaLawyer’s publications, which according to her, constructively criticised the role of some governmental institutions and persons in the 2023 general election, particularly, the case of the targeted suppression and subjugation of Igbos by non-state actors allegedly tacitly supported by institutions of the state, who watched on and refused to bring offenders to book even in the face of indisputable and glaring evidence.

She said the first set of threats, which came from encrypted phone numbers (private numbers) were issued after the March 23 edition of the publication titled, “Did MC Oluomo’s Threat To Igbo Voters In Lagos End Up As A Joke? A Query To The Nigeria Police Force”, which was written following Police refusal to apprehend and investigate leaders of the ruling APC, who “openly stoked ethnic hatred and stirred the embers of genocidal tendencies, which we saw on display during the election. The unknown persons who called our Editor-In-Chief at various times warned her against putting up publications of such nature or else would bear the consequences.”

In another editorial published on May 13, 2023 titled, “Re: “Eze Ndibgo Terrorism Trial Begins In July: A Case of Selective Justice By The Lagos AG And Police Against Igbos”, TheNigeriaLawyer “wondered why Nwajagu was being prosecuted for comments deemed as inciting, while MC Oluomo still parades with impunity as a free man? Justice must not only be done but must been seen to be manifestly and absolutely done. The editorial concluded that the trial of Mr Nwajagu is an activation of the wheels of selective justice which might be a more cruel form of injustice.

“This publication also enraged the addressors of the threats who sprung