The Governing Council of University of Abuja, under the chairmanship of Professor Ahmed Modibbo Mohammed, has approved the promotion of 49 academic staff to professorial rank.

While 22 staff were promoted to the rank of professor, 27 were promoted to the rank of associate professor.

In a statement by the Head, Information and University Relations, Dr. Habib Yakoob, the Council approved the promotion of the academic staff at its 94th and 95th Regular meetings which took place recently.

A breakdown of the approved promotion shows that the academic staff were promoted across several disciplines which include radiology, veterinary pathology, political science, Islamic studies, history and diplomatic studies, biological sciences, guidance and counselling, mechanical engineering, civil engineering, and public law.

Other fields of the professors and associate professors are economics, chemistry, physics, veterinary anatomy, theatre arts, mechanical engineering, public administration, sociology, computer science, and philosophy.

In a congratulatory message, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, rejoiced with the academic staff for attaining the professorial rank, noting that they were promoted, following Council’s reception of positive assessments of their works.

Na’Allah said the University management, with the support and guidance of the Council, would continue to encourage staff to be hardworking, dutiful and disciplined, adding that it will never promote mediocrity nor indolence.

The vice chancellor said, “While congratulating you on your promotion to the professorial rank, I urge you to continue to demonstrate consistent hard work, high quality teaching and research, all of which have contributed immensely to your elevation to this much-coveted rank.

“Let me also encourage other academics to be more steadfast and hardworking because we are determined to have well-trained staff, who can hold their heads high and have the capacity and passion to drive our great University into joining the league of world-class universities.”