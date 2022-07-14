A 400 level computer science student of the University of Abuja, Mr Odu Sunday Bancha, has won the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) continental essay competition on standardisation.

The competition was organised by the African Organisation for standardisation (ARSO) for the second time.

In 2021, Bancha became the first runner up with his essay on promoting standardisation in the creative industry.

ARSO, a continental umbrella body for National Standards Bodies instituted the Annual Continental Essay Competition in 2014 for students below the age of 35 years in approved institutions of higher learning in Africa. of 35 years in approved institutions of higher learning in Africa.

Receiving the award he said, ‘I am so happy my essay has been considered worthy for this position. I give glory to God, and I am proud of University of Abuja.”

In a related development, the vice chancellor of University of Abuja, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, has expressed gratitude to the University community for their support in the development of the institution so far.

Na’Allah stated this as his administration clocks three years in office.

He commended the management, teaching and non-teaching staff, students, and the entire University community for the incredibly overwhelming support they have given to me as UofA Vice-Chancellor.

“I am grateful to the federal government and government agencies for their support. Our determination to change. course positively at the UofA has the backing of everyone and I want to thank them all for the cooperation have received in the task of taking the University of Abuja to new He said, “I thank the heights.” Governing Council, The University of Abuja

Na’Allah told the University of Abuja Bulletin that he would have been unable to achieve much since he assumed office on 1st July 2019 without the support and cooperation of the University community.