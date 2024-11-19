The University of Benin has produced 385 first-class graduates from the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 academic sessions.

The outgoing Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Lilian Salami, disclosed this at the pre-49th/50th convocation and 54th Founders‘ Day media briefing in Benin.

Prof. Salami gave a breakdown of the academic prowess in the years under review. For the 2021/2022 academic session, 206 students bagged First Class, while 179 students made First Class in the 2022/2023 session, for 385 from both sessions.

She said that 3,658 made Second Class Upper in the 2021/2022 academic session, while 3,324 made Second Class Upper for the 2022/2023 academic session.

Salami also said that 297 students graduated with their PhD in the 2021/2022 academic session, and 54 others graduated with their PhD in 2022/2023.

Speaking on the event‘s activities, she said the event will begin on Wednesday, the 20th, with a novelty football match between the university‘s staff and that of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

She said the former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, would deliver a lecture titled „The Poor also Deserve Education: Our Founding Heroes’ Legacies in Educational Equity and Equality.“

She noted further that it is gratifying to state that the University of Benin continues to beam its searchlight internally and nationwide to identify and honour distinguished personalities worthy of being conferred with the recognition of Professors Emeritus and Honorary Doctorate Degrees.

She said the university‘s Senate had approved seven distinguished professors to receive the honour of Professors Emeriti at this year’s convocation.