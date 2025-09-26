Abia State government has launched the European Union (EU)-funded project, Supporting Sustainable Social Protection Systems in Nigeria (SUSI), in collaboration with UNICEF, the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and other partners.

Despite its importance, social protection coverage in Nigeria remains limited. “According to the International Labour Organisation 2024 World Social Protection report, only 14.8 per cent of Nigerians currently have access to effective social protection. To close this gap, the project, which is also being implemented in Benue, Oyo, and Sokoto states, is designed to strengthen inclusive, shock-responsive, and sustainable social protection systems. It aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Eight-Point Agenda, aiming to reduce poverty, protect the most vulnerable, and promote resilient livelihoods”.

Speaking at the event, the governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, reaffirmed the state’s commitment: “I am also glad that the EU, ILO and UNICEF will be partnering with the State Government towards the successful delivery of the SUSI Project. We are encouraged to think of our children and the world we want to bequeath to them. Individually and collectively, we are called to remember that every decision counts, that we do not own anything, but are merely custodians who would one day be required to look back, either in regret or fulfilment.”

In his comment, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Gautier Mignot, stressed the importance of the EU’s support. “Social protection is central to building equitable societies. This partnership demonstrates our continued commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians, particularly in states like Abia, by strengthening systems that can provide support when it is needed most.”

Wafaa Saeed, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, highlighted the transformative impact of inclusive systems. He said, “Social protection is not just a safety net, it is a springboard for inclusive development. Through this project, we aim to ensure that every child and family, particularly the most vulnerable, is protected from the shocks that can derail their well-being and opportunities for a better future.”

Contributing, Vanessa Phala, Director of the ILO Country Office for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone and Liaison Office for ECOWAS highlighted the importance of long-term sustainability: “A well-designed and inclusive social protection system is fundamental to decent work, economic stability, and social cohesion. With this project, we are working together to ensure that social protection becomes a reality for more Nigerians.”

“The implementation of the SUSI project will support the development of social protection policy, expansion of the social register, capacity building, strengthening the database system and making it interoperable with other related databases, and ensuring that social protection programmes are well budgeted for, at both the federal and state levels.