The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has commended the Jigawa State government for its commitment to combating child malnutrition and improving public hygiene and sanitation, describing the efforts as inspiring and encouraging in tackling the persistent crisis.

Chief of the UNICEF Field Office in Kano, Mr Rahama Mohammed Farah, gave the commendation during a press briefing as part of activities to mark the 2025 World Children’s Day.

He stated that the collaboration between UNICEF and the Jigawa State government has resulted in the Masaki Initiative, a community-driven programme designed to address malnutrition in children under five.

UNICEF explained that under the Masaki Initiative, women, including lactating and pregnant mothers, are taught how to use locally available food items to prepare balanced diets.

“This initiative has become a model that other states are learning from. This strategic intervention has been very effective and is being adopted by other states in Nigeria to tackle malnutrition in children under five,” Mr Farah said.

He also appreciated the state government for releasing over N1 billion in counterpart funding for the procurement of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) – a commodity used for the treatment of children with severe acute malnutrition at various Community Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) centers across the state.