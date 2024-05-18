The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has reiterated calls for ending malnutrition of infants, especially in the northern part of the country.

The Bauchi Field Office of UNICEF re-echoed the calls during a two-day media dialogue on age-appropriate complementary feeding for children aged 6-23 months organised for journalists drawn from Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau, Taraba and Adamawa States held in Gombe State.

Speaking with journalists after the closing of the event and a field trip to Kaltungo local government where they taught women on production of complementary children’s foods, the UNICEF Nutrition Specialist Bauchi field office, Philomena Irene, said infant and young child feeding was important for enhancing survival and fostering healthy growth and development.

According to her, the first two years of a child’s life was crucial in their lives adding that providing proper nutrition during the period could reduce the rates of mortality of children.

She noted that within the period of two years, infants should be fed with both breast milk and complementary foods in order to help them to thrive and grow healthier.