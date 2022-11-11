Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Jos chapter has ordered its members to resume work.

At the ASUU congress meeting on 4th November, 2022, the union resolved to sit or work from home in view of the half salary paid to their members for the month of October which cannot take them to their places of work.

A statement issued in Jos and signed by the branch chairperson, Associate Professor Lazarus L. Maigoro said the resolution was subject to the final decision of their national body.

He said, “However, after receiving briefing at our National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of 7th November, 2022, our members resolved to vacate the sit/work at home decision while also reaffirming our commitment in the ability of our principal officers to handle the matter appropriately.” Maigoro added that this implies that their members are fully back to work on campus.