The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola has formally endorsed the Kigali Declaration on the Elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).

She penned her endorsement at the weekend in her office situated in the Senate House of the ivory tower.

Speaking shortly after the signature, Professor Ogunsola affirmed the readiness of the University of Lagos to combat NTDs through knowledge creation and innovation.

“We recognise that though the NTDs are neglected, they are not neglected by the University of Lagos. For us, we will act now. We will act together and invest in kind through our research, development and innovation activities”, she declared.

The Kigali Declaration on Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) is a high-level, political declaration that is mobilising political will, community commitment, resources, action and securing commitments needed to end suffering caused by NTDs.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) are a diverse group of 20 conditions that are mainly prevalent in tropical areas, where they mostly affect impoverished communities and disproportionately affect women and children.

These diseases the health Organisation maintained cause devastating health, social and economic consequences to more than one billion people.

Signatories of the Kigali Declaration each pledge to do their part at the global, regional, national, community, and partner levels to ensure that guinea worm disease and yaws are eradicated, that at least one disease in 100 countries is eliminated, and that the number of people requiring interventions for NTDs decreases by 90%.