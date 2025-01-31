The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has hailed one of its alumni and popular TV anchor, Seun Okinbaloye, for his N2,000,000 donation to the institution’s Department of Performing and Film Arts, describing the journalist’s gesture as “remarkable”.

UNILORIN disclosed this via a post on its verified Facebook page on Monday.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Channels Television journalist was at UNILORIN in Ilorin, Kwara State, penultimate week as the ‘Chief Priest’ or special guest at the Department of Performing and Film Arts’ induction ceremony for the newly admitted students.

The university noted that Okinbaloye’s presence at the occasion inspired the newly admitted students as they took their first steps into the world of performing arts.

It wrote: “We’re pleased to share that our distinguished alumnus, Seun Okinbaloye, returned to his roots at the University of Ilorin’s Department of Performing and Film Arts to give back in a remarkable way!

“As the Chief Priest at the department’s induction ceremony on 17th January 2025, Seun Okinbaloye inspired our newly admitted students as they took their first steps into the world of performing arts.

“But that’s not all! He also made a generous donation of ₦2 million to support the department’s efforts to provide top-notch education and training.

“We’re grateful for Seun Okinbaloye’s kindness and look forward to his continued support and involvement in our PFA’s activities and #UNILORINat50 celebrations!”