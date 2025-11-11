The University of Ilorin, in partnership with the Maripha Empowerment Foundation (MEF) and Passion of Hope International (PHI), has launched the farmers entrepreneurship and ecosystem development (FEED) programme scheme.

Advertisement

The scheme was designed to transform agricultural education, advance food sovereignty, and strengthen food security in Nigeria.

The programme which has been formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Wahab Egbewole (SAN), designated Maripha Farms as a Research and Incubation Centre, serving as a living laboratory for regenerative agriculture, innovation, and agribusiness training.

Advertisement

On November 5, 2025, the Dean of the University ‘s Faculty of Agriculture, Professor Ogunlade Israel, led a delegation of faculty on an inaugural visit to Maripha Farms—an integrated 15-acre integrated organic farm, to operationalise the FEED programme.

“This partnership was born from a shared ambition to redefine agriculture in Africa—focusing on food sovereignty, regenerative practices, and youth empowerment.

“The FEED programme bridges the gap between academic research and practical field experience, combining student training, applied research, and community-based agribusiness development. Through this hands-on model, students will gain real-world experience in sustainable production while contributing to innovation in local food systems,” according to the MoU.

The representative of Passion of Hope International (USA) added, “Under the steadfast leadership of Dean Ogunlade Isreal and with the continued support of Vice Chancellor Egbewole, this partnership is poised to yield transformative outcomes.”