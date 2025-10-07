Union Bank of Nigeria held its first-ever Stay Recharged Health Walk. This dynamic event affirmed the bank’s commitment to employee well-being and sustainable workplace development.

The walk started at the Stallion Plaza, Union Bank’s Head Office in Marina. It concluded at the Bank’s Sports Complex, The Stable, on Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, tracing an energising 7.5km route through Lagos’ vibrant streets.

The overwhelming participation and enthusiasm from employees from diverse departments and locations made it a celebration of physical fitness, mental health, and the power of community spirit.

Stay Recharged is a featured event drawn from a cornerstone of Union Bank’s employee value proposition: employee wellness, thoughtfully crafted to foster a culture where health, happiness, and productivity flourish.

The initiative responds directly to the urgent need for purposeful wellness programmes that nurture physical and mental health at work.

It reflects the Bank’s recognition that employee wellbeing is fundamental to sustained productivity, engagement, and organisational excellence.

The chief talent officer, Omayuli Wale-Ajayi, emphasised the significance of this milestone event: “At Union Bank, well-being is not an afterthought; it is part of how we work. Our inaugural Stay Recharged Health Walk reflects our commitment to building a culture where our people are energised, supported, and thriving.

When we care for ourselves, we build stronger teams and institutions.”

The Stay Recharged Health Walk aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth. This initiative reflects Union Bank’s commitment to fostering a workplace culture prioritising employee wellness, supporting decent and productive work, and contributing to long-term organisational sustainability.

By investing in these wellness experiences, Union Bank strengthens its internal community and reinforces its reputation as an employer of choice.

Union Bank remains dedicated to developing innovative, health-focused programmes that inspire employees to adopt healthier lifestyles and support long-term growth for individuals and the organisation.