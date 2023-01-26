Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has said, it is set to reward customers with N50 million in its Save & Win Palli Promo.

The grand finale event, which is set to hold on January 27, 2023 in Lagos, will reward over 300 lucky customers with cash prizes worth over N40 million and other exciting consolation prizes.

Union Bank said: “one lucky customer will go home with the grand prize of N5 million from the Save and Win promo draw, while other customers will receive other cash prizes of N105,000 and N500,000 for the last set of the monthly and quarterly draw winners.

“Union Bank will also reward 227 customers with N18.5 million in its other ongoing savings promo called UnionKorrect.”

It added that, “the UnionKorrect regular and exclusive draws will run alongside the Save and Win Palli Promo draw on the same day.

“The event will be live-streamed, and participants can join virtually from anywhere in the country. Winners will be randomly selected through electronically generated and transparent draws monitored by relevant regulatory bodies.

“Save & Win Palli Promo and UnionKorrect promo are nationwide campaigns aimed at rewarding customers with cash prizes and other exciting gifts. The goal is to encourage and promote a healthy savings culture and the promo is open to new and existing customers.”