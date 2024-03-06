The Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) has urged the Kwara State Police Command to ensure total enforcement of the existing laws banning the sale and consumption of alcohol, betting and related offences in parts of Ilorin, the state capital.

National president of the union, Alh. AbdulMumini AbdulMalik made the call during the consultative meeting between the police and community leaders at the Command’s headquarters in Ilorin.

AbdulMalik decried the way that the laws are being violated across the city of Ilorin, noting that it is the responsibility of the police to enforce the laws for sanity to reign.

AbdulMalik added that most of the crimes being perpetrated across the state capital were encouraged by alcohol and drug addictions.

The IEDPU chairman however thanked the police for the relentless war being waged against criminals since the present Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya assumed office last year.

He assured the Command of IEDPU and the community’s readiness to assist the police in ensuring that peace and orderliness prevail not only in Ilorin, but the state in general.

Earlier, CP Olaiya told the gathering that the meeting was organised to seek the support of leaders across communities for the police crime prevention and control efforts.

The Kwara Police chief then urged the IEDPU, traditional chiefs and leaders of Ilorin Emirate, as well as other stakeholders to assist the police in curbing crimes and criminality, particularly the resurgence cult killings.