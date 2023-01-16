The executives of the United International Peace and Governance Council of Africa (UNIPGC) Africa, have congratulated Ambassador (Dr) Jonathan Ojadah, on his appointment as the Acting Global President of the International Peace and Governance Council (IPGC), USA and Chartered Institute of Peace and Governance (CIPG), Texas, USA.

Ojadah, a Nigerian, is the youngest Diplomat and the first African to head IPGC, USA and CIPG, Texas, USA.

A statement issued by Ambassador Lorna Williams, Secretary General of the Supreme Council, enjoined Ojadah to use the opportunity to continue his good works in Nigeria, Africa and the World at large.

Williams noted that Ojadah has shown tremendous commitment towards the uplifting of the organisation which has earned him the nomination by 2/3 members of the Supreme Council in fulfilment of the organisation’s requirement in the Constitution.

The statement reads in parts: “The Supreme Council of the International Peace and Governance Council, IPGC, Atlanta, USA and the Chartered Institute of Peace and Governance, CIPG, Texas, USA has confirmed the appointment of His Excellency, Amb. (Dr) Jonathan Ojadah in acting capacity as Global President of both organizations (IPGC & CIPG), USA.”

Williams added that since the organisation’s existence, there has been slow progress in terms of project implementations until Amb. Jonathan Ojadah came on board in 2021 as Head Of Mission for Africa which has recorded many achievements of the organization including partnerships with various Governments in Africa where he operates as Head Of Mission / Director General, UNIPGC Africa.

“It is quite impressive that Amb. Jonathan Ojadah who is a Nigerian Citizen, Peace Diplomat, International Business Development Expert and Investment Promotion Consultant is the first African and youngest Diplomat to head the Supreme Council since the organization’s existence in 2002,” the statement said.

It noted that IPGC is a registered civil society organisation in USA with Continental chapters and representations in Asia, Australia, Europe and Africa.

The commendation was jointly signed by some members of the UNIGPC Africa General Assembly, including Amb. Dr Engr. Amos Aderemi Ayodele, Amb. Dr Chioma Chidinma George-Anokwuru, Amb. Dr. Abera Adeba Jotte,

Amb. (Lady) Josephine Nwaeze,

Amb. Dr. Ibrahim Jide Bello and some SDG Ambassadors namely

Amb. Prof. Odafe Osifo-Whiskey,

Amb. John Olaleye Adedipe,

Amb. Dr. Maxwell Chukwunalu Ochade.