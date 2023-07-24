United Airlines Revenue Grows By 17.1% To $14.2bn In Q2

United Airlines has grown its operating revenue by 17.1 per cent to reach $14.2 billion in the second quarter of 2023, compared to Q2 2022.

In the financial results released over the weekend,

the company also reported quarterly earnings per share of $3.24 and pre-tax margin of 9.8 per cent. Its net income appreciated to $1.1 billion.

The airline said the momentum from the second quarter is expected to power the company to full year 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $11 to $12, up versus previous guidance of $10 to $12.

It said, “The all-time quarterly highs in the second quarter and the bright outlook for the future are evidence that the United Next strategy to upgrade the airline, increase connectivity at its mid-continent hubs, and expand its industry leading global network is working.

“The company’s second quarter performance also benefited from the strength in its network. In the second quarter, United’s domestic margins returned to 2019 levels while international margins were well above 2019. United continues to establish its position as the United States flag carrier, with a 27 per cent increase in capacity internationally versus the same quarter last year.”