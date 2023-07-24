NMDPRA Releases 4 New Regulations On Environmental Remediation Fund, Others

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA), has released four new regulations to address environmental and safety concerns in the midstream and downstream petroleum sector.

The Authority, in a statement signed by its general manager, Corporate Communications and Stakeholders, Kimchi Apollo, yesterday, said the other regulations would govern decommissioning and abandonment, environmental and safety issues.

Mr. Kimchi explained that the regulations aim to address environmental and safety concerns in the midstream and downstream petroleum sector.

He said “the specific regulations introduced are as follows:

“Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Environmental Regulation 2023: This is designed to ensure that environmental standards and practices are upheld across midstream and downstream petroleum operations.

“Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Safety Regulation 2023: This prioritises safety measures and procedures in the midstream and downstream sector.