The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and other health professionals have tasked the federal government on digital innovation in the health sector toward achieving Universal Health Coverage.

The experts, who stated this at the 2022 Digital Healthcare Summit, organised by Cranium Integrated Solutions Limited in collaboration with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), in Abuja, also said that private sector involvement was crucial to bridging the gaps in the country’s healthcare delivery.

NMA president, Dr Rowland Ojinmah, said the use of technology will help checkmate the errors associated with the administration of drugs and other forms of treatment in the hospitals.

The director, UCLA Health, California USA, Dr Toyin Lawal, noted that technology has bridged the gap between the traditional method of managing patient information, and the improved paperless system that will integrate all details into one platform.

She, therefore, stressed the need for sensitisation of all relevant stakeholders on the role of technology in improving the country’s health care system.

“In today’s world, if you have access to a smartphone, you can be in control of your health from anywhere in the world. With a 3G network, you can leverage the numerous benefits of the Healthcare system.

“Some of the packages include improved patient outcomes, quality access to care, improved follow-up, and reduction in travel time amongst many other benefits,” she stated.

Lawal also said that digitisation of the health sector will help in sensitising rural dwellers who have access to phones.

She regretted that many Africans, especially those in rural areas with minimal access to digital healthcare have lost their lives to minor illnesses due to the carelessness of the system

Also speaking at the event, the Co-founder, Cranium Integrated Solutions Limited, Engr Kunle Adesida, said the digital health platform will improve access to health care services for all Nigerians.

“We have software that is very robust and secure concerning patient confidentiality. It has been designed from the scratch with inputs from clinicians and other medical professionals from all over the world,” he explained.