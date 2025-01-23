Unknown gunmen, on Thursday, killed an Imo State-based lawyer, Barr. Chinedu Nwowu in Mgbidi, Oru West local government area of the state.

Eyewitness account revealed that Barr. Nwowu was driving along the Mgbidi Highway when the hoodlums ambushed his vehicle.

“We just saw a vehicle overtake the man’s car dangerously, and right before our eyes, the boys carrying guns jumped out and stopped the man’s car.

“The gunmen dragged him out of the car and shot him severally. Then, they entered their car and drove off. We were lying on the floor for fear of our lives and watching helplessly.

“The incident did not last up to five minutes to enable people rally help from the security operatives,” the eyewitness said.

The source further said that people later came out and rushed the deceased to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Imo State Command, Henry Okoye confirmed the incident, stressing that investigation has commenced to unravel the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident.

He said, “The police are pained by this incident. But I can assure you that we will apprehend the hoodlums behind this dastardly act.

“We have already commenced an investigation and will stop at nothing to catch the gang”.