A yet-to-be identified Uber driver has been shot and hospitalised in an undisclosed hospital in Abuja metropolis.

LEADERSHIP investigation showed that the driver was shot late Monday night in Garki Area 11, Abuja, after an encounter with an unidentified man.

Media reports had earlier alleged that it was a case of robbery but the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) dismissed such claim.

FCT Police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, while speaking on the incident, said, “the news in circulation that armed robbers killed an Uber driver in the Garki area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been stripped of basic facts. Hence, the need to disabuse the minds of residents who may have come across the misleading information.”

She further stated that, “preliminary investigations by the Police have it that, on Monday January 16, 2023 at about 10pm, an altercation ensued between an Uber driver and another whose name is yet to be known, over a parking space along Gimbiya street, Garki. The altercation snowballed into physical violence which resulted in the armed man shooting the Uber driver and taking to his heels.

“Upon receipt of the information of the unfortunate incident, operatives from the Garki Police division drifted to the scene and rescued the injured Uber driver to the nearest hospital where he is currently recuperating.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, CP Sadiq Abubakar, has directed discret investigations into the incident and an aggressive manhunt to identify and apprehend the fleeing suspect.

The CP has equally directed the deployment of intelligence assets of the Command to the area with a mandate to strengthen its security architecture.