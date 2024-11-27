The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday, extolled the virtues of the late former Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Wantaregh Paul Iyorpuu Unongo, saying he demonstrated that leadership can transcend time and generations.

Born on September 26, 1935, Dr Unongo, a former Minister of Steel Development in the Second Republic, died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 87.

Paying glowing tribute to the late elder statesman during his funeral ceremony in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, Vice President Shettima, in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwoch, offered heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that Dr Unongo’s burial is a celebration of a life well-lived, and a legacy well-secured.

The VP took solace in the fact that, even though he departed at 87, Unongo was fortunate enough to witness the fruits of his labour in his lifetime.

“Many live long only to contradict the ideals of their younger years, but he was an exception. He remained a model of dignity, humility, and purpose.

“A father figure to generations of scholars, public servants, politicians and community leaders, Pa Unongo demonstrated that leadership can transcend time—that service to one’s people can endure even after retirement from the public stage,” the Vice President observed.

In VP Shettima’s calculation, 87 years were enough for Unongo, whom he described as an exceptional man, “to write a manual on managing excellence,” recalling that from his early days “as a brilliant psychologist revolutionising academia in Nigeria to his dedication to national service, Pa Unongo’s life testifies to the heights that vision, discipline, and determination can achieve”.

Senator Shettima reflected on Dr Unungo’s stewardship as Chairman of NEF, pointing out that the deceased carried a weight only a few could bear on his shoulder.

He said Dr. Unongo was not just a scholar or a politician but also “a statesman in the truest sense” who put the needs of his people and his nation above everything else.

The VP stated: “As others aged into quiet retirement, Pa Unongo chose a more arduous path. He became a unifier, a voice for the collective, and a champion of regional harmony. As Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), succeeding the revered Alhaji Maitama Sule, he shouldered a weight few could carry.

“In a region often defined by its complexity and diversity, he offered wisdom, tact, and a vision of unity that transcended ethnic and religious divides. Speaking for such a multifaceted region was no small feat, yet he did so with grace and integrity.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, we do not gather here to mourn alone. This is a celebration of a life well-lived, a legacy well-secured. Pa Unongo’s choices—from his groundbreaking academic career to his principled and courageous political journey—are treasures no earthly wealth can rival”.

Senator Shettima described the late Unongo as a model of dignity, humility, and purpose. He said he “exemplified leadership rooted in service, and his legacy is one of unflinching integrity.”

His words: “We gather here not just to mourn the passing of a great man but to celebrate the monumental life of Wantaregh Paul Iyorpuu Unongo. He came, saw, and left indelible marks on our nation’s history.

“As an academic trailblazer, an intellectual giant, and a politician who often sacrificed personal comfort for the safety and progress of his people, Pa Unongo lived not for himself but for the betterment of others”.

He urged Dr Unongo to rest in the peace of eternity after doing his part well and praying that his legacy will continue to shine through generations to come.

Earlier, Benue State Governor Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia, who symbolically received the remains of the late Unongo, also extolled the virtues of the deceased, noting that he served his community, the state, and the country at large and worked for Nigeria’s unity and progress.

He thanked the Vice President for his relentless support of the state at all times and in different ways, noting that his participation in Dr Unongo’s funeral programme underscores his love and commitment to Benue’s progress.

Governor Alia prayed to God to continue to bless his memory and give his family, community and the state the fortitude to bear his loss.

In his eulogies, Gombe State Governor and Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, who represented governors of the 19 northern states at the funeral programme, said the late Unongo was a great leader who worked and believed in the unity of the north region.

He said leaders across the region will continue to do their best to preserve his legacies and impact the area’s people.

For his part, the Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, recalled his first meeting and the beginning of his relationship with Dr Paul Unongo, stating that they shared a common vision and belief in the unity and development of the north and Nigeria at large.

“I am here on behalf of the Northern Elders Forum to pay our respect to our departed leader, Paul Unongo, who lived and died for the cause of justice; he insisted on justice. He made people realise that there is nothing better than standing for the truth in the entire country’s interest.”

In his eulogies, former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbe, spoke about the late Unongo’s leadership qualities and legacies, noting that the deceased was not materialistic and committed to the growth and development who was a ray of light and had dreams for a better society.

He urged the family, the government, and the state’s people not to let Dr Unongo’s vision and dream for a better society die.

On his part, former Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki said Dr Unongo was a worthy example for young and aspiring politicians during his time and a father, recalling his encounter.

He said Dr Unongo was a man who wanted a better Nigeria where peace, justice, and progress prevail.

The event’s high point was the symbolic handover of the remains of Dr Unongo by his family to the Benue State Governor for burial.