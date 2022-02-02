“To give knowledge of salvation unto his people by the remission of their sins through the tender mercy of our God; whereby the dayspring from on high hath visited us, to give light to them that sit in darkness and in the shadow of death to guide our feet into the way of peace.” -Luke 1:77-79

Late last year, pictures of a kidnapped five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar flooded social media eliciting condemnation and demand for action. She was said to have been kidnapped on her way back from school in Kwanar Dakata, Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State. Recently however, the news of her gruesome murder despite the payment of ransom sent shock waves across the country.

Upon investigation, her abductor Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko, who was also her teacher, apparently killed her after she recognized him in the aftermath of her kidnap. He confessed to taking her to his house, where he contacted her relatives and demanded a ransom of 6-million naira. Having realized that the victim recognized him, he poisoned her to death and buried her in a shallow grave within a school premises.

While the shock and consternation over the alleged abduction and gruesome murder of Hanifa was yet to pipe down, the same fate befell an eight-year-old girl in Kaduna State. The girl, identified as Asmau Waalamu, who was allegedly kidnapped in Zaria, was reportedly murdered and buried in a shallow grave by her abductors even after collecting 3-million naira as ransom from her parents. The young victim, according to reports, was in captivity for over a month while her father negotiated the ransom with her abductors.

It was reported that Asmau was kidnapped while on her way to buy a recharge card and after some days, the kidnapper called her father and demanded the ransom. In a turn of events, the father of the murdered schoolgirl accused his neighbour of masterminding the kidnapping and killing of his daughter.

These are just two out of several kidnap-for-ransom scourges that has engulfed the country in recent times. It is always saddening to hear about such cases leading to gruesome deaths especially after ransom payments are made. These cases are not the regular cases of bandits storming schools and abducting scores of children. These cases apparently are planned by fewer people and people who know the victims.

From reports of Hanifa’s abduction, her abductor Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko had sent some people to lure her. But she refused since she didn’t recognize them. However, after her abductor approached her, she apparently felt safe enough to accompany him to his house. From Asmau’s abduction, if indeed it is true that her neighbor was responsible for the kidnap as alleged by her father, then it is also a case of the victim being familiar with her abductor.

There is an African proverb that states that “it takes a village to raise a child.” This means that an entire community of people must provide for and interact positively with children for those children to experience and grow in a safe and healthy environment. In the past, as a community neighbors took care of each other and such cases of abductions/kidnaps were hardly ever heard. One could walk to their neighbor’s house or down the street without fear of being abducted. Children were sent on long distance errands and their safety was never in doubt.

Recently however, all that has changed. Taking one’s children to school and returning back home each day calls for special thanksgiving prayers. Parents of children in boarding house are not at ease until the term winds down and the children are back home safely. Children are hardly sent on errands these days. It is not safe to walk down the street anymore. People are no longer their brother’s keepers anymore. How and when did we get it wrong as a people?

A salient pattern with the kidnappings that has got one bothered is the asking and payment of ransom. From the account of Asmau’s father, he maintained that she was kidnapped on the 9th of December last year and when she failed to return home, lodged a formal complaint with the police. He went on to narrate how the abductors called him and demanded for 15-million naira but negotiated to 3-million. He first gave the kidnappers 2-million naira and they collected the money around Rigasa area of Kaduna state.

Hanifa’s father also alluded to communicating with their daughter’s abductor via phone. Many kidnapped victims in states like Kasina, Zamfara and Kaduna, while recounting their experiences in kidnappers’ dens have lamented that they made the bandits telephone numbers available to security agents but nothing was done to apprehend them.

In 2015, recall that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) directed all telecommunications firms to deactivate unregistered or partly registered SIMs. This was aimed at ensuring that all subscribers are traceable for security reasons. Last year the NCC directed the linkage of SIMs with the NIN to further strengthen security in the country.

Now, what is the point of the NIN-SIM registration exercise if the abductors cannot be traced by the several phone calls they often make to their abductors? How has it strengthened security particularly in tracking criminals? Also, what kinds of technology do security operatives deploy in the search for a victim after an abduction case has been reported to them? In other climes, even the ransom payment can be used to track or trace the whereabouts of the kidnappers. Why is ours different?

It is difficult not to give credit to the notion that, similar to organized bandits, private individuals are also benefiting from the seemingly lucrative kidnap-for-ransom business. Not a day goes by without Nigeria registering another abduction case. Aside from monetary ransoms, there have been other reports of abductors asking for other items such as food stuffs and motor-bikes. This brazenness is a result of the failure of apprehending criminals in the act. The failure has emboldened more people to also become kidnappers since they feel they can get away with the crime and also get financial rewards in the process.

We are currently living in a society where those who we think are our friends, are not. We are living in a society where those that we entrust our children to cannot be trusted. Greed and desperation for money and material wealth is leading people into all manner of crimes. As kidnap-for-ransom cases continue to increase, kidnappings for ritual purposes are also on the rise. There have been several reports of headless victims in the news. There have been reports of criminals apprehended with body parts and confessions of using them for ritual purposes.

One’s heart goes out to the families of Hanifa and Asmau and every other family’s whose child or children have been abducted or killed. It is quite unfortunate that it is children below the age of ten that have become targets and victims of the kidnap-for-ransom crime of recent. As a parent, one cannot begin to imagine what the parents of these girls have been going through. One can only imagine the anxiousness and pain they must have felt while trying to negotiate the release of their kids and finding out about their eventual deaths.

In the case of Hanifa, she was the only child and her life was cut short to senseless greed and violence. Sadly, her dreams and aspirations will never come to fruition. In her father’s words, “I will miss a lot of things from my daughter, particularly her captivating smiles, the love and her caring passion, even the cry, as she is my only child. So, I will forever miss her absence. The vacuum she left behind would be difficult to fill!” Indeed, the vacuum would be difficult to fill in the hearts of many across the country.

If the most vulnerable souls amongst us continue to be left without protection from our authorities or community, we are leaving them without ‘tender mercy’ and laying them prey to the ‘sinister mercies’ of a most cruel and ferocious advancing enemy…