Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum has unveiled a water project with capacity to store and distribute 1.25million litres of water at Mboa village in Chibok local government area of Borno State.

Mboa village is located five kilometres from Chibok town, headquarters of Chibok LGA and with that proximity, the commissioned water project will serve over 40,000 residents of not just Mboa village but also of Chibok town and neighbouring communities.

The water facility was designed with a storage capacity of 750,000-litre surface tank and a 500,000-litre overhead tank with water sources from 20 motorised boreholes.

“One of the major challenges of Chibok town has been the lack of potable drinking water. During our electioneering campaign, we promised you that if elected we shall address the water problems you face. Tonight, we are here to commission a multi-million naira project which was executed to provide Chibok and its environs with water,” Zulum said.

“I am very happy to be here to commission this project, let me also commend the Commissioner of Water Resources for a job well done”, the governor declared.

Conducting the governor round the project, commissioner of water resources, Engr. Tijjani Alkali, explained that the water project is powered by 36,000 watts of solar and a 100 kVA generating set.

After the water project in Chibok, Governor Zulum stopped over at Gumsuri, a community in Damboa LGA, to commission a senior secondary school. Before going to Chibok and Damboa, Zulum was in Askira town, headquarters of Askira Uba LGA.

The governor commissioned a new junior secondary school in Askira town that would contain about 1,000 students. At the commissioning, each student was presented with uniforms, reading and writing materials as well as bicycles to ease transportation especially for those coming from distant places.