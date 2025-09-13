Fresh facts have emerged over the cause of the death of Comfort Jimtop Oliver, a 100-level student of Mass Communication at the Taraba State University, Jalingo, and her suspected lover, Emmanuel Kefas, amidst heightened apprehension, fear and uncertainty in the capital city.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported the death of Comfort allegedly in her boyfriend’s apartment with unconfirmed reports suggesting that the male friend had run away after committing the crime.

However, our correspondent gathered that the deceased female student, 25 year-old, who hailed from Takum Local Government Area of the State, was reportedly found dead in her lover’s room, which was under lock and key after 48 hours of searching for her.

On the other hand, the suspected male lover Emmanuel Kefas, a graduate of Human Kinetics from the same institution in 2024, was also found dead in the Tudiri community, a few meters away from Jalingo, the state capital. He was suspected to have committed suicide after the death of Comfort in his house.

The suspected deceased lovers were all residents of Bakasi, living about 200 meters away from each other’s houses, near Dr. Rapha Memorial Guest Inn, by the Vice-Chancellor’s Gate in Jalingo.

Comfort, who was found dead under questionable circumstances, was said to be in a relationship with Emmanuel since when the latter was a student of the University.

The lifeless body of Comfort was discovered in the morning of Friday, September 12, 2025, while hours later, the police got report of the death of Emmanuel, who was initially said to be on the run.

Findings by LEADERSHIP revealed that Comfort left home to an unknown destination on the fate day and never returned. After two days of searching for her, they discovered that she had visited her boyfriend, who also lived in the same neighbourhood.

Some shop owners and students, who lived around Emmanuel Kefas’ house in Bakasi area, told our correspondent that the boyfriend was allegedly in the habit of beating his girlfriend most often when she visited him.

Meanwhile, while the Taraba State Police Command had launched an investigation into the bizarre incidents, there was another school of thought, which believed that the murderer was still at large as Emmanuel Kefas was just a victim of circumstances.