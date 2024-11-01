The Ekiti State House of Assembly members’ decision to embark on a journey to Brampton, Ontario, Canada, for an international retreat amid hardship and the country’s economic downturn has caused an uproar.

In a letter she signed, the Clerk of the State House of Assembly, Mrs Titilope Agbede, said the trip, billed for November 2024, is to enhance lawmakers’ skills in navigating policy complexities and engage with the Ekiti Kete Association in Canada.

According to the letter dated October 18, 2024, and addressed to the President of Ekiti Kete Canada, Mr Adesina, the retreat aims to equip legislators with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the complexities of policy implementation challenges effectively.

The letter reads in part: “This is to inform you that Members of Ekiti State House of Assembly and Officials led by the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Honourable Adeoye Stephen Aribasoye, will be leading to attend an Executive Legislative Leadership Retreat scheduled to be held in November 2024 in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. The retreat aims to equip the legislators with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the complexities of policy implementation challenges effectively.

“As part of our visit, the House intends to make a courtesy visit to the Ekiti Kete Association, Canada, to meet with the members of Ekiti Kete in the diaspora.

“This will be able to foster cultural development and share experiences that can promote Ekiti State and good governance for the benefit of our people”.

Responding to the wide range of condemnation the trip has generated, the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, in a statement he signed, clarified that it is a self-sponsored trip of select members to Canada for a legislative capacity-building programme.

He said, “This will be my first and last response here. I previously issued an official statement through my media aide, but I want to clarify a few points out of respect and to avoid any mischief-makers misleading others. This initiative has sparked discussion, and it is essential to highlight this endeavour’s facts and importance”.

He further posits that it is a “Self-Sponsored Participation: This trip is entirely self-funded by the participating members, ensuring that no financial burden falls on the state. Only those who can finance their journey will attend, demonstrating a commitment to responsible governance.

“Capacity Building for Legislative Duties: The primary goal of this retreat is to build personal capacity in legislative duties. The skills and knowledge acquired will benefit Ekiti State, equipping our lawmakers to serve our constituents more effectively.

“Global Importance of Legislative Training: Legislative capacity building is recognised worldwide as vital for effective governance. It empowers legislators to enact informed policies that address the needs of their communities.

“Transparency and Communication: The House has publicly announced this trip for over a week, reiterating it during the budget presentation and our last sitting. Transparency is key, and we are committed to keeping our constituents informed.

“The Value of Education: It is both primitive and parochial to suggest that education is unnecessary or that international training is a waste. In a rapidly changing world, continuous learning is essential for effective leadership.

“Addressing the Poverty of the Mind: As we face economic challenges, we must also confront the limitations in our mindset. Many comments regarding this trip reveal a profound lack of vision we must address. I am frequently disheartened by how we undervalue our state as if nothing positive can come from us. I’ve often heard that Ekiti isn’t ready for this or that, which reflects a narrow-minded perspective. Investing in education and training is essential for expanding our horizons and strengthening our leadership ability.

“Significance of Training: Such training opportunities provide our legislators with innovative ideas and strategies that can be implemented to improve governance and the well-being of our people.