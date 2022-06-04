The Nigerian Petroleum Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has confirmed a fire incident triggered by a suspected associated gas reservoir within the vicinity of Caritas University in Enugu.

Chief executive of the Commission, Engr. GbengaKomolafe, yesterday said the incident, which occurred on May, 22, 2022 and was reported to NUPRC on May 26, 2022.

According to him, on receipt of the incident report, NUPRC alongside other related agencies immediately carried out an investigation and discovered that the incident happened in the process of drilling a water well with a target drill depth of 400 meters for the University.

Komolafe said, “It was confirmed that there is no pipeline right of way in the area and that the incident was caused by the activities of some contractors who were drilling a water borehole on the premises of the University.

The Commission CEO, said preliminary investigation revealed there is no pipeline right of way in the area.

It also said there is a continuous supply of gas from the underground source evidenced by the continuous fire which is suggestive of the presence of shallow gas which may be associated with coal bed methane gas or gas seepage.

However, Komolafe said in both cases, it may not necessarily be a reservoir accumulation but associated gas which the drilling process provided a flow line; a development similar to incidents associated with coal mines.

He said plans are being finalised by Caritas University to carry out Geophysical Resistivity Survey of the area from June 3 and 4, 2022 to acquire data that will give better insight on the near surface gas concentration in the area and its

potential spread.

He discussed that an all-inclusive stakeholder engagement took place in Enugu on the June 1, for alignment deliberations and mutual commitment to achieve the immediate killing of the fire and stoppage of the gas leakage.

“NUPRC is proactively collaborating with all relevant stakeholders and is determined to deploy appropriate technology to ensure that the fire is put off and the source of gas leakage is sealed to ensure environmental sustainability and safety of lives and property.

“Already, the Commission has identified an indigenous company with verified competence and proven track record in managing related fire incidents; and intervention options are being considered. This will be finalised after another visit scheduled for June 6, 2022,” Komolafe stated.