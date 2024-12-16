Stakeholders have called for the urgent need for sustained investment and robust public-private partnerships (PPPs) to end Tuberculosis (TB) in Nigeria.

They made the call at the 2024 National Tuberculosis (TB) Conference, themed “Public-Private Partnership and Integrated Service Delivery: Panacea to End TB in Nigeria,” in Abuja

Speaking at the event, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, emphasised the importance of collaboration in tackling TB, which remains one of the country’s deadliest health challenges.

She said: “The solution to ending TB lies in the strength of our partnerships, both public and private, and integrated service delivery that leaves no one behind.”

Mrs. Tinubu, who serves as the Global and National TB Champion, praised the Tinubu administration’s commitment to health reform and lauded the private sector’s growing involvement in TB prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

She noted that her earlier donation had been utilised to procure TB diagnostic tools, which have increased case detection rates.

Similarly, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s dedication to eliminating TB.

He highlighted the critical role of private sector contributions, including the launch of the Private Sector TB Initiative, which has secured a $25 million commitment to strengthen TB response efforts.

“By integrating TB control into workplace health programs and prioritising health insurance coverage, the private sector is playing a pivotal role,” Prof. Pate said.

He called on state governments to complement federal efforts by increasing health budgets and prioritizing TB interventions.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Walter Mulombo, acknowledged progress in TB case detection and treatment coverage, which increased from 59 per:cent in 2022 to 74 per cent in 2023.

However, he emphasised that urgent action was required to address challenges such as funding shortfalls, multidrug-resistant TB, and stigma.

“TB remains a significant public health challenge, with a 60 per cent funding gap persisting. We must invest in next-generation diagnostics, shorter treatment regimens, and address the socio-economic factors exacerbating the TB burden,” he said.

The conference brought together policymakers, health professionals, international partners, and private sector leaders to address the TB epidemic in the country

It also spotlighted successes achieved through multisectoral partnerships, as Stop TB Partnership Nigeria and development partners, including USAID and Global Fund, reaffirmed their commitment to the fight against TB.