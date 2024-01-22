Female students of the Taraba State University (TSU) have commended Governor Agbu Kefas for remodeling their hostel.

They said the hostel had been in bad shape for years until the governor stepped in.

The students who are at home to give room for the completion of the hostel project, trooped to the school yesterday to assess the pace of work.

Some of the students, Miss Comfort Dooyum, Malliam Sefianu and Laliat Usman who spoke to journalists at the school, said they were amazed at the level of the transformation of the facility.

They said, “We have seen that power supply is all over the facility, we used to go to the streets to use solar power to read; now we can read even inside our rooms, we also discovered that the water system has been revamped and cleaned. With this accommodation, we can study conveniently on campus.

“We appreciate Governor Kefas for his commitment to improve the education sector in the state,” the students said.

The site engineer of the PG Energy, the firm handling the project, Mr. D.A. Agbu told the students that the hostel was ready for those resuming on January 25, 2024.

The hostel renovation is one of the Governor Kefas’s Education Intervention Projects.

The education sector topped the state’s 2024 budget with the sum of N43.2 billion representing 13.9 percent of the total N311 appropriation.