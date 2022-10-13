The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, has met with American politician and former Congressman, Dr. Dave Brat, at the just-concluded CEOs Summit in United States.

The Nigerian youth model and Brat, who is the current Dean of School of Business at Liberty University, Virginia, were among other notable American and African leaders that gathered at the ‘Networking The Nations CEO Summit’ organised by the largest Christian University in the World, to discuss business opportunities in Africa.

In his speed of success, the young Uzochukwu was on the same stage with one of his Nigerian mentors, Dr. Cosmas Maduka, CEO of Coscharis Group, the very international investor, who lend him capital to break even point in business among other African leaders including the former Ghanaian President, Dramani Mahama.

Both former US President Donald Trump, former US Vice President Mike Pence and other World leaders had also participated in the previous edition of the CEOs Submit, the same stage Uzochukwu was invited as Guest Speaker for the 2022 edition.

Taking to his verified Instagram handle, @stanleyuzochukwu, the ‘execellence’ and ‘intigrity’ advocate in business said he and Maduka were joining other leaders across the globe to discuss business opportunities and partnerships for global good.

He wrote: “What an honour to be with Dr. Dave Brat, former United States Congressman and Current Dean of the School of Business @libertyuniversity, USA and My Mentor Dr Cosmas Maduka, CEO of the @coscharisgroup.

“We are joining a select number of business leaders across the

globe to learn, share and work together on strategic partnerships for the global good.

“Who you company with determines what accompanies you. Dr David Brat. Fmr Congress man and Dr Cosmos Maduka of Coscharis Group.”