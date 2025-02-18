CEO of Data Addict and a US Army Veteran, John David, has outlined essential steps for Nigerian organisations to comply with international data protection laws, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR).

David emphasised that the first step is to understand the legal requirements. “GDPR applies to any business handling the data of EU citizens, while NDPR governs data privacy in Nigeria. Organisations must conduct a compliance audit to assess their data collection, storage, and processing practices,” he explained.

He stressed the significance of robust data governance, which includes obtaining clear consent before collecting personal data, processing data for specific purposes, and ensuring users can access, modify, or delete their information. “Implementing security measures such as encryption, access controls, and regular security assessments is essential to safeguarding sensitive data,” David added.

John David also highlighted the necessity of employee training to prevent data breaches resulting from human error. He advised organisations to appoint a data protection officer (DPO) when required and to establish procedures for reporting data breaches within the timelines set by GDPR and NDPR.

“Thorough documentation of data protection policies and compliance measures will be invaluable during audits. By adhering to these standards, Nigerian businesses can avoid penalties, foster customer trust, and compete on a global scale in a data-driven economy,” David concluded.