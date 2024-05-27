Yomi Faparusi, a Nigerian-American based in Tennessee, in the United States, is vying as an independent candidate to represent Tennessee District 5 in the US Congress.

The election is slated for November 5, 2024.

Faparusi, who made this known while speaking during a virtual meeting with reporters at the weekend, said his victory in November 5, 2024 election would inspire the next generation.

He said there is hyper-inflation in the country, making it hard for the generality of the people to survive. He added that the middle class is disappearing, and that the American dream was threatened.

Faparusi, who is a researcher, said he is contesting because America is divided and weakened, and that he was running to unite Americans across various divides.

“America is so divided and weakened because politicians now run on divisive and wedge issues. Hence, I decided to run as a unifier, so that things can get done. I also hope my victory in November would inspire the next generation.

“There is inflation making it hard to make ends meet; the middle class is disappearing, and the American dream is threatened. I want to tackle inflation. I want to create an environment that is conducive to small businesses, the most important units of job creation.

“Congress is in stalemate, and nothing is getting done. I will work across the aisle for the common good. Americans are tired of cyclical threats of government shutdowns.

“Immigration is in total disarray. Open borders are not a policy; it only makes it hard to have a comprehensive plan. Immigration is not only a social issue; it is a financial/economic issue: you don’t have papers; you can’t get a job.

“The reality is that most legislators would not entertain any immigration relief package unless the border is secure. Hence, we need to secure the border and get back with a bipartisan comprehensive immigration plan.

“I am running as an Independent because I do not want to be beholden to any party. I still have a political ideology. There is something called an advantage of incumbency, but incumbents lose, as I hope in November. The TN 5th district is ideologically diverse, and it needs to be represented by someone who understands and appreciates this diversity. I will represent all the people and not just a partisan segment.

“I am a business owner and I know about job creation. Also, I have had to work with diverse stakeholders hence I learnt how to listen and be humble. These have allowed me to be a good negotiator in any forum.

“As an immigrant and now an immigration attorney, I know the practicalities of immigration.

“As simplistic as it seems, the theme of my agenda is ‘I care’. I care about your concerns, and I want to go to Washington to serve you. I hope that you will give me a chance to represent you and I will always be answerable to you, my constituents. I will advocate for your concerns and needs without fear of retribution because I have placed the people above party. At the end, everything will be okay.”

Faparusi was born at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, while his ancestral hometown is Ode-Ekiti, Gbonyin LGA of Ekiti State.

He graduated as a medical doctor from the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan. He was into students’ union politics, where he served as the Hall Chairman of Alexander Brown Hall, while he was in school.

He is a licensed physician (medical doctor) and a licensed attorney (Lawyer) based in Tennessee. He has a law practice where he focuses mostly on immigration law.

Faparusi, who was involved in the agitation against military rule during the Abacha regime in Nigeria, fled Nigeria to escape being persecuted by the tyrannical military regime.