United States lawmakers have issued strong warning over Nigeria’s deteriorating security situation, questioning the federal government’s political will and capacity to protect Christian communities and other victims of extremist attacks.

At a tense congressional hearing reviewing Nigeria’s possible redesignation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), members of Congress pressed for accountability and deeper US engagement to prevent further mass atrocities.

Congressman Bill Huizenga accused the President Bola Tinubu-led administration of “sitting back” amid persistent killings.

Huizenga faulted the Nigerian delegation in Washington for allegedly downplaying the crisis, saying the scale of attacks, especially the Christmas Eve 2023 massacre of 200 people, showed that the conditions were not improving.

“Christians, moderate Muslims and anyone terrorised by radicalised Islamists are suffering while the Tinubu government does not do enough,” he said.

Representative Andy Olszewski called for a closer examination of Nigeria’s ability to protect citizens from extremist groups that “kill indiscriminately”.

He insisted that lack of capacity does not absolve leaders of responsibility. Olszewski also queried whether US support to Nigeria is limited to threats of sanctions rather than long-term technical and institutional assistance.

Responding, Ambassador Jonathan Pratt acknowledged Nigeria’s “very serious” security problem, stressing that beyond tools and training, the US expects greater commitment from Abuja to confront religiously targeted attacks.

Olszewski also raised concerns over the suspension of a youth-focused interfaith programme in the North-East, Nigerian Youth Care, noting that administrative delays stalled the project without extension.

Senior State Department official Jacob McGee said Washington continues to support early warning and interfaith initiatives while reviewing all programmes for effectiveness.

Representative Barry Moore warned that evidence of targeted attacks on Christians is mounting, accusing some media and political actors of downplaying the crisis.

He cited testimonies from affected communities and compared global inaction to the failures that preceded the Rwandan genocide.

Moore questioned why heavily armed Fulani militants continue to operate despite Nigeria’s firearm restrictions and urged Abuja to disarm such groups. He also called for a review of the case of Sunday Jackson, who faces the death penalty after killing an armed militant in alleged self-defence.

Another lawmaker, Pramila Jayapal, cautioned against reducing Nigeria’s violence to solely Christian persecution, stressing that multiple groups are affected. Congressman Moore added that many Nigerians “do not trust their government” and urged stronger collaboration with Washington.

The Nigerian government has rejected the allegations. President Bola Tinubu maintained that Nigeria is a democracy “governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty,” insisting that claims of religious intolerance do not reflect the country’s reality.

Nigeria was first designated a CPC in 2020 under former President Donald Trump but was removed from the list by President Joe Biden in 2021.